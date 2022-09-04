(LIVESTREAM*TV) Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Free PPV Boxing tv Coverage 4 September 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr takes on Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight main event this Sunday on PPV! Buy Ruiz vs Ortiz now and don’t miss any of the action!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

BUY RUIZ VS ORTIZ PPV AT FITE TV!

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz meet in a must-win battle of heavyweight veterans tonight, headlining a PBC pay-per-view from Los Angeles.

The action will kick off with prelims on FS1 at 7 pm ET and then FOX at 8 pm ET, then continue on PPV at 9 pm ET.

Live updates including round by round for the main event will come in this stream, starting from 7 pm ET:

Along with the Ruiz vs Ortiz main event, we’ll also see three lightweight bouts on the PPV: Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares returning from a lengthy medical absence to face Miguel Flores, and Jose Valenzuela taking on Edwin De Los Santos.

On FS1, we’ll see 122 lb contender Ra’eese Aleem face Mike Plania in a good matchup, and on FOX, middleweight prospect Joey Spencer takes a nice next step against Kelvin Salgado, a battle of unbeaten fighters.

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)

Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) vs Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)

Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KO) vs Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) vs Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds

Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) vs Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KO) vs Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds