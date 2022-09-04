Manchester United is going head to head with Arsenal starting on 4 Sept 2022 at 15:30 UTC at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko returns, Odegaard and Ramsdale start

Live coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Manchester Untied at Old Trafford, including injury latest, team news, predicted lineups and how to watch the game live on TV and via stream

Hello and welcome to football.london’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League!

We’ll be bringing you all the build up and coverage direct from Old Trafford as Mikel Arteta’s side look to continue their 100% record in the league so far, following wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa.

Arteta faces some interesting options for the clash against Erik ten Hag’s side, who have won three consecutive matches after a difficult start . Arsenal lined up differently for the first time in consecutive games against Fulham and Aston Villa, and it is expected that the Gunners could once again make changes to the starting line up.

Stay tuned with us here for all the build up to the game, including predicted teams, injury news and how to watch the game live on TV or via a stream, plus all the action from Manchester.

Arsenal writers Kaya Kaynak, Tom Canton and Bailey Keogh will be keeping you updated with all the happenings from the game. Click here for all of our latest updates from the Emirates Stadium, with the game due to kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Currently, Manchester United rank 12th, while Arsenal hold 1st position. Looking to compare the best-rated player on both teams? SofaScore’s rating system assigns each player a specific rating based on numerous data factors.

Event details:

NAME: Manchester United – Arsenal

DATE: 4 Sept 2022

TIME: 15:30 UTC

VENUE: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

