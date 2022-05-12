Looking Through the Lens of Compliance Requirements and Quality for the Apprentice Learning Journey

Overview

This webinar will consider the ESFA funding rules, focusing on compliance around the employer commitment statement and definition of good on and off-the-job training to ensure that it is well planned into the apprentice’s individualised learning journey.

We will discuss the different types of on and off-the-job balance and activities and how to evidence the apprentice’s progress in their development of sector-specific knowledge, application of work-related skills to their job role and evaluating the impact on their contribution to their employer’s business functions.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Analyse the ESFA’s funding rules regarding the employer Commitment Statement;

Discuss the design and content of a specific apprenticeship standard curriculum plan including on and off-the-job training planning in partnership with the employer;

Discuss how we can make effective use of the Education Inspection Framework (EIF) and quality of education three I’s, to inform, design and structure a personalised apprentice’s learning journey;

Enhance delegate’s understanding of the varied range of learning activities that an apprentice might engage in during their apprenticeship, looking at the recording, analysis and reporting of an apprentice’s progress and the impact on an apprentice’s higher-level knowledge and application to their work-related skills and job role.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is relevant for: