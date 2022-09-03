Louisiana Vs Louisiana Live Stream
September 3
Who’s Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ No. 23 Louisiana
Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. After a 13-1 record last season and a win in the New Orleans Bowl, the Ragin’ Cajuns are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field — Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 02, 2017 – Louisiana 51 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 48
