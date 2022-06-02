Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 27

Love Tutoring Festival 3

June 27 @ 9:00 am - July 1 @ 1:30 pm

Free

THE GREATEST INTERNATIONAL EVENT IN TUTORING
IS BACK!

27TH JUNE – 1ST JULY 2022

Love Tutoring Festival 3 is all about renewal, fresh starts and new ideas as we seek to align our personal and professional lives as tutors.

Nurture your wellbeing, level-up your learning and boost your passion for tutoring. Bring your whole self to Love Tutoring Festival 3.

As in the past, this Festival is built for tutors, by tutors, to help you learn from expert speakers, develop a community of supporters, and build your business during this week-long online festival.

We know this is a testing time, so you are welcome to dip in and out of the sessions that bring you a spark, safe in the knowledge that you’re not missing out on any of the action – because you’ll have access to recordings of all of the events you have selected.

 

👉 Pick up your free ticket here:

https://qualifiedtutor.org/love-tutoring-festival/

What is the Love Tutoring Festival?
The Love Tutoring Festival is a week-long online festival of free and paid events – keynote presentations, workshops, live podcasts and practical demonstrations spread out over a whole week. The Love Tutoring Festival 3 is proud to offer an array of incredible events, CPD Accreditations, awards and keynotes to develop your knowledge as a Tutor.
Details

Start:
June 27 @ 9:00 am
End:
July 1 @ 1:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
https://qualifiedtutor.org/love-tutoring-festival/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Qualified Tutor
Phone:
07490123331
Email:
hello@qualifiedtutor.org
