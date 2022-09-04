LSU vs Florida State Live, Stream, Date, Time, TV & More

LSU vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

Florida State vs. LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

With NFL kickoff not beginning for another week, Sunday will belong to college football as LSU and Florida State square off in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s Emory Hunt has to say.

With LSU looking for a bounce-back season under new head coach Brian Kelly and Florida State looking to right its program under third-year Mike Norvell, there’s a lot on the line for a Week 1 matchup, even (or perhaps especially) an out of conference one.

The Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 1 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the game will air on ABC.

This will be the first game of the Brian Kelly era for LSU after he bolted from Notre Dame following the end of the 2021 regular season. Kelly has yet to announce a starting quarterback for the Florida State game — it will come down between Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

He has a lot to prove at LSU after failing to win a championship in his decade with the Fighting Irish, and this Sunday night matchup will be his first major test — without even playing an SEC game first.

FSU had a lot of just-barely losses last year against good teams, dropping in the final minutes to Notre Dame, Clemson, and Florida, and Mike Norvell’s Noles will return a lot of talent and experience in 2022. With running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Mycah Pittman coming in from Oregon through the transfer portal, as well, they have all the pieces to put together an explosive offense this season — it’s just a question of making the puzzle fit.

The Tigers are a three-point favorite, and the point total is set at 49.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That makes LSU -155 on the moneyline, with FSU a +135 underdog.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers take on Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday evening. The matchup will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with a great deal of anticipation. Florida State and LSU will meet for the 10th time, though the two sides have not battled on the gridiron since 1991. The matchup serves as the season opener for LSU, while Florida State enters at 1-0 after a win over Duquesne a week ago.

