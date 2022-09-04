Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 4

Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live Free

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

https://www.postman.com/fenishondevi/workspace/api-tools-material/api/5cb13326-26cb-4a26-9d65-52fb11cafa01

 

How to watch Ruiz vs Ortiz: PPV price, start time, channel,
full card info Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s
how you can watch!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FREE

Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought since a points victory over Chris
Arreola in May 2021, and has since left Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy
Reynoso. Andy Ruiz famous stopped Anthony Joshua to win the world
heavyweight titles

 

https://www.postman.com/fenishondevi/workspace/api-tools-material/api/5cb13326-26cb-4a26-9d65-52fb11cafa01

 

https://www.postman.com/fenishondevi/workspace/api-tools-material/api/5cb13326-26cb-4a26-9d65-52fb11cafa01

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue

Online

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this