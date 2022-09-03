Maine Vs New Mexico Live Stream Ncaaf Football Game
September 4
Who’s Playing
Maine @ New Mexico
Last Season Records: New Mexico 3-9; Maine 6-5
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos will play against a Division II opponent, the Maine Black Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Lobos have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University Stadium — Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Mountain West Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
