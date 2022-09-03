Shopping Cart

Sep 4

Maine Vs New Mexico Live Stream Ncaaf Football Game

September 4

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Maine @ New Mexico

Last Season Records: New Mexico 3-9; Maine 6-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will play against a Division II opponent, the Maine Black Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Lobos have set their aspirations higher this season.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: University Stadium — Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: Mountain West Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.

Details

Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

