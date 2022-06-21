Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 23

Make GDPR accessible with Carsten Holstein AND NowSkills

June 23 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Free

Carsten Holstein joins the NowSkills specialist digital & IT tutors, as part of the Expert Series, to explore GDPR challenges that businesses face and how to overcome.

About this event

Carsten has been proving the benefit of a risk-based approach to achieving GDPR compliance and accountability. It brings leadership and structure to your data protection posture and delivers immediate results. He delivers pragmatic responses tailored to businesses, enabling users to enjoy improved business performance beyond compliance. He has been helping companies to tackle their GDPR requirements as systematic cross-functional changes in an agile way, leaving them always in full control of their budget.

Achieving GDPR compliance is not a tick-box exercise, but it is as unique as your business. No one-size-fits all.

 

More about our guest:

Carsten has been working in the U.K. leading and executing the end-to-end service delivery to local, pan-European and global clients across many industries, including manufacturing, financial services, telecoms, energy, retail, transport, health, and government.

 

In addition to his detailed knowledge of GDPR, enabled him to offer senior leadership, communication, influencing, teamwork, problem-solving and project/programme management skills, coupled with a highly collaborative approach demonstrating both, resilience and tenacity.

This event is free and suitable for anyone at organisations operating in, any sector of any size. There is an opportunity to ask questions.

Details

Date:
June 23
Time:
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nowskills-expert-series-make-gdpr-accessiblecookies-with-carsten-holstein-tickets-319697583077

Venue

Online

