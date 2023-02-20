Why does racism persist? Where are we now? What can I do? Where do we start? What’s our next step? Through a mixture of fresh perspectives, showcasing and provocations, this on-line action-focused conference will:

Demonstrate the on-going, urgent, imperative to dismantle structural and systemic racism whilst simultaneously making the most of an ethnically diverse Britain

Showcase the work of individual, national, regional, sectoral, organisational Anti-racist pathfinders and way-makers

Provide opportunities to examine and reflect on innovative and sustainable Anti-racism practice

Include collaborative learning sessions for participants to contribute to and influence the debate, and to identify individual next steps and opportunities for collective action

Celebrate the emergence of powerful, professional Anti-racist communities across the UK

Sponsored by Jisc, the conference will conclude with the launch of the Institute of Black Leadership, a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

Target Audience

All levels of leadership in the F/HE system, schools, voluntary/community, public and private sector and will be of special interest to decision-makers, thought leaders and all who have an interest in creating and sustaining an Anti-racist society.