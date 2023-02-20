Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Mar 21

Make the path by walking it

March 21 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

£96 – £180

Why does racism persist? Where are we now? What can I do? Where do we start? What’s our next step? Through a mixture of fresh perspectives, showcasing and provocations, this on-line action-focused conference will:

  • Demonstrate the on-going, urgent, imperative to dismantle structural and systemic racism whilst simultaneously making the most of an ethnically diverse Britain
  • Showcase the work of individual, national, regional, sectoral, organisational Anti-racist pathfinders and way-makers
  • Provide opportunities to examine and reflect on innovative and sustainable Anti-racism practice
  • Include collaborative learning sessions for participants to contribute to and influence the debate, and to identify individual next steps and opportunities for collective action
  • Celebrate the emergence of powerful, professional Anti-racist communities across the UK

Sponsored by Jisc, the conference will conclude with the launch of the Institute of Black Leadership, a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

Target Audience

All levels of leadership in the F/HE system, schools, voluntary/community, public and private sector and will be of special interest to decision-makers, thought leaders and all who have an interest in creating and sustaining an Anti-racist society.

Date:

Date:
March 21
Time:
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
£96 – £180
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, , , ,
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/make-the-path-by-walking-it-tickets-512818623307

