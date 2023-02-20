Make the path by walking it
March 21 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Why does racism persist? Where are we now? What can I do? Where do we start? What’s our next step? Through a mixture of fresh perspectives, showcasing and provocations, this on-line action-focused conference will:
- Demonstrate the on-going, urgent, imperative to dismantle structural and systemic racism whilst simultaneously making the most of an ethnically diverse Britain
- Showcase the work of individual, national, regional, sectoral, organisational Anti-racist pathfinders and way-makers
- Provide opportunities to examine and reflect on innovative and sustainable Anti-racism practice
- Include collaborative learning sessions for participants to contribute to and influence the debate, and to identify individual next steps and opportunities for collective action
- Celebrate the emergence of powerful, professional Anti-racist communities across the UK
Sponsored by Jisc, the conference will conclude with the launch of the Institute of Black Leadership, a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).
Target Audience
All levels of leadership in the F/HE system, schools, voluntary/community, public and private sector and will be of special interest to decision-makers, thought leaders and all who have an interest in creating and sustaining an Anti-racist society.
