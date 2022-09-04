Man United vs Arsenal live stream free

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR

click here to watch now livea

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Arsenal in the biggest fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United – who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

Thursday’s win over Leicester came as United confirmed the €100m signing of Brazil forward Antony, who will make his full debut at Old Trafford today. Arsenal, meanwhile, were frustrated in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz and suddenly look a little light in midfield – but Arteta has been boosted by both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard’s availability. If Arsenal were to win it would be only their second at Old Trafford since 2006 and would increase the excitement around the Emirates of a potential title challenge. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Arsenal, below: