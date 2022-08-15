Managing Prior Learning Effectively

Overview

The funding rules on prior learning are there to benefit apprentices and employers and to provide the ESFA with the assurance that apprenticeship funding is spent effectively and provides good value. The rules for 2022/23 have been changed and there is even more emphasis on managing prior learning. It is important for all providers to proactively manage this process to ensure they meet the rules and use the flexibilities that are still available in the rules to support good practice and effective delivery.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Explain the changes to the prior learning rules and the risks of not managing them proactively;

Review the different interpretations and flexibilities within the rules;

Discuss the benefits of managing prior learning to employers and apprentices;

Explain ways of calculating any price reductions resulting from prior learning;

Explore some options of calculating and managing prior learning including the use of One File;

Review the impact of prior learning on the duration of delivery;

Discuss some possible next steps for providers.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers, awarding organisations and sector bodies.

Speaker

Stewart Segal, AELP Board Member, Former CEO of AELP, AEGIS

Guest speaker

Susanna Lawson DipIoD, Co-Founder of OneFile