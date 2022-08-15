Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Sep 22

Managing Prior Learning Effectively

September 22 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

The funding rules on prior learning are there to benefit apprentices and employers and to provide the ESFA with the assurance that apprenticeship funding is spent effectively and provides good value. The rules for 2022/23 have been changed and there is even more emphasis on managing prior learning. It is important for all providers to proactively manage this process to ensure they meet the rules and use the flexibilities that are still available in the rules to support good practice and effective delivery.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Explain the changes to the prior learning rules and the risks of not managing them proactively;
  • Review the different interpretations and flexibilities within the rules;
  • Discuss the benefits of managing prior learning to employers and apprentices;
  • Explain ways of calculating any price reductions resulting from prior learning;
  • Explore some options of calculating and managing prior learning including the use of One File;
  • Review the impact of prior learning on the duration of delivery;
  • Discuss some possible next steps for providers.

 

Who should attend this webinar
All providers, awarding organisations and sector bodies.

 

This webinar is sponsored by Onefile and is complimentary to attend.

Please click here to register with your business email address.

 

Speaker

Stewart Segal, AELP Board Member, Former CEO of AELP, AEGIS

Guest speaker

Susanna Lawson DipIoD, Co-Founder of OneFile

Details

Date:
September 22
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.aelp.org.uk/events/events/september-2022/aelp-webinar-managing-prior-learning-effectively/

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this