Master SEO in 1 day

This in-person course is tailored to the needs of businesses looking to increase their revenue quickly or individuals looking for the smartest ways to improve their digital marketing skills.

How to maste r SEO in 1 day

Want to improve your SEO? morphsites have a one-day SEO course for businesses and individuals who want to understand SEO in a nutshell.

First impressions last, but how can you make a first impression if you’re not seen?

Learning SEO through the ‘Digital Skills’ SEO course will help you understand how and where you appear online so you can make that great first impression. It gives you even more opportunities to increase revenue and strengthen your online presence. And it gives individuals an opportunity to level up their skills, increasing their marketing value and future-proofing them for more digital career opportunities.

Why learn SEO from morphsites?

The instructors are digital marketers who are up to date with the latest issues in the market because they are delivering SEO services to clients daily.

They’ve used their skills to transform businesses from £0 to > £1M in revenue.

They understand the challenges, see the mistakes businesses make, and will give you a no-nonsense fast track to getting the most value from a day’s training.

At the end of the course, you not only get the certified CPD training tailored to your business, but you will receive a free report containing your business’ keywords and competitor information, giving you the tools to start utilising your skills immediately.

It was very engaging and super useful. I’m looking forward to implementing what I have learnt. – Workshop attendee

The Digital Skills workshop is a fun and interactive way to increase your and your employees’ understanding of SEO and digital marketing. And with morphsites’ team of passionate, knowledgeable marketeers sharing their expertise with you, you’ll save time and money while implementing strategies that work.

Course overview

As well as learning how to implement the best SEO and digital marketing practices in real-time, the course also covers:

Why SEO is important for your business. How to measure the basics of SEO performance. How to start improving your SEO and digital marketing efforts.

