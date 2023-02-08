Masterclass: Apprenticeship curriculum design
March 17 @ 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Whether you’ve been on our curriculum webinar series, or are new to SDN, this Masterclass will help you hone your skills as a curriculum developer.
Developing a curriculum for apprenticeship standards is challenging. In many cases, it is less prescribed, employers have greater input into the content and sequencing, and the prior learning of the apprentice needs to be taken into account.
It’s something the ESFA and Ofsted are looking at closely too.
Over a 3.5-hour interactive online session, Chris Cherry will take you through a step-by-step example of how to deconstruct a standard and build the curriculum from the top down.
During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and skill and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.
Here’s what we’ll cover during the session:
- The principles of good-quality curriculum design
- A practical step-by-step worked example:
1. Deconstructing the standard and amplifying the KSBs
2. Articulating the learning outcomes, deciding on the learning methods and building in other components
3. Shaping this into ‘episodes of learning’ as part of a Scheme of Work
4. Translating the Scheme of Work into an Individual Learning Plan which takes both the apprentice’s prior learning and employer requirements into account
- Practical tips on how to adjust the curriculum and training plan “mid-flight” during the programme, to meet the needs of the apprentice and employer
The session will be facilitated by Chris Cherry an SDN expert in apprenticeship on-programme training and end-point assessment. Chris has supported hundreds of apprenticeship organisations to develop their curriculum against the new standards and has lots of insights to share.
This masterclass is designed for those involved in the design and development of your apprenticeship curriculum and materials.
Before the session, you’ll be sent a 1-hr webinar, giving you an overview of the curriculum planning process for apprenticeship standards.
“I’ve been trawling the internet and asked FE colleagues about curriculum design and found nothing useful. This is just the ticket. Very engaging, informative and fun to listen to. I’ve learned more in the first 15 minutes than the previous 15 years.”
“Very informative and helpful”
– Previous event attendees
