From education to employment
Jul 21

Masterclass: Conducting Professional Discussions and Interviews

July 21 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

£135

Professional Discussions and Interviews feature in the majority of apprenticeship assessment plans and play a pivotal role in assessing the apprentice’s competence.

Whether you’re preparing apprentices for end-point assessment, or are an end-point assessor yourself, knowing how to conduct these assessment methods in a way that is robust and reliable is vital.

This Masterclass, led by Chris Cherry, will not only give you useful guidance, models and insights, but will allow you to hone your skills as an assessor.

Drawn from our work with over 5,000 trainers and end-point assessments, this 3-hr interactive online session will take you through:

• The different types of Professional Discussion and how these differ to Interviews

• The key skills required to conduct these assessment methods, including gathering and analysing evidence and reaching evaluative judgements

• Practical insights into setting up and conducting reliable and robust assessments

• Work through three assessment scenarios with peers to identify helpful and unhelpful assessment practices

• Develop your assessment skills through simulated assessments / role play

The Masterclass will take place on Thursday 21 July – 9.30 – 12.30pm.

You can book onto the Masterclass for £135 (+vat).
If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this Masterclass for?

This Masterclass has been designed for on-programme trainers preparing apprentices for end-point assessment and those conducting end-point assessments.

Facilitators and speakers

The series will be facilitated by Chris Cherry. Chris has helped to set up many of the first EPAOs (and their assessor teams) to conduct end-point assessment, as well as working with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and their staff to prepare apprentices for EPA. Chris is a Fellow of The Assessors Guild and holds a Masters in Assessment Theory.

Why an SDN Masterclass?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the Masterclass must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice).

Any questions, please email: [email protected]

Details

Date:
July 21
Time:
9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Cost:
£135
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk/masterclass-conducting-professional-discussions-and-interviews-21-july-2/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Phone:
01622 962 411
Email:
hello@strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk
View Organiser Website

