Masterclass in apprenticeship curriculum design

Whether you’ve been on our curriculum webinar series, or are new to SDN, this Masterclass will help you hone your skills as a curriculum developer.

Developing a curriculum for apprenticeship standards is challenging. In many cases, it is less prescribed, employers have greater input into the content and sequencing, and the prior learning of the apprentice needs to be taken into account.

It’s something the ESFA and Ofsted are looking at closely too.

Over a 3.5-hour interactive online session, Chris Cherry will take you through a step-by-step example of how to deconstruct a standard and build the curriculum from the top down.

During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and skill and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.

Before the session, you’ll be sent a 1-hr webinar, giving you an overview of the curriculum planning process for apprenticeship standards. During the live Masterclass session, we’ll then take you through:

Here’s what we’ll cover during the session:

• The principles of good-quality curriculum design

• A practical step-by-step worked example:

1. Deconstructing the standard and amplifying the KSBs

2. Articulating the learning outcomes, deciding on the learning methods and building in other components

3. Shaping this into ‘episodes of learning’ as part of a Scheme of Work

4. Translating the Scheme of Work into an Individual Learning Plan which takes both the apprentice’s prior learning and employer requirements into account

• Practical tips on how to adjust the curriculum and training plan “mid-flight” during the programme, to meet the needs of the apprentice and employer

You can book onto the Masterclass for £150 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost effective way of accessing the session.

The Masterclass will take place on Thursday 17 November, 1.00-4.30pm.



Feedback from the previous masterclasses:

“I’ve been trawling the internet and asked FE colleagues about curriculum design and found nothing useful. This is just the ticket. Very engaging, informative and fun to listen to. I’ve learned more in the first 15 minutes than the previous 15 years.”

“Love the linked in group to allow me to network with people in the same boat as me.”

“Very informative and helpful”

Who is this Masterclass for?

For those involved in the design and development of your apprenticeship curriculum and materials.

Facilitators and speakers

The session will be facilitated by Chris Cherry an SDN expert in apprenticeship on-programme training and end-point assessment. Chris has supported hundreds of apprenticeship organisations to develop their curriculum against the new standards and has lots of insights to share.

Why an SDN Masterclass?

SDN has supported 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from over 1,000 organisations, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

In house delivery

Are you a regional network or an organisation with several staff interested in the masterclass?

If you have a large group interested, we can host a bespoke version for your organisation, tailoring the content to your group.

