Masterclass in Conducting progress reviews and target setting

For many, progress reviews and target-setting sit at the heart of apprenticeship training.

Done well, it can give you a clear understanding of the apprentice’s competence and motivate them to succeed. Done badly, and the apprentice can feel demotivated, unsupported and ultimately, they may underachieve.

So, what approaches could you use and how might you hone your skills as an apprenticeship trainer?

Over a 3-hour interactive online session, SDN’s assessment expert Chris Cherry will take you through a step-by-step example of how to:

build in the right progress review points into your curriculum

plan for the review – online and face-to-face

build rapport and engagement with apprentices early on

draw on a range of tools and techniques to truly measure the apprentice’s competence

make effective use of assessment and grading

set targets which motivate and stretch the apprentice’s learning

adapt the type of reviews and targets, as the apprentice progresses to EPA

During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and your review skills and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.

The Masterclass will take place on Tuesday 5 December 2023 – 10am-1pm.

You can book onto the Masterclass for £150 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this Masterclass for?

For those involved in the management and delivery of apprenticeship training – particularly those conducting regular progress reviews with your apprentices.

Facilitators and speakers

The session will be facilitated by Chris Cherry an SDN expert in apprenticeship on-programme training and assessment. Chris has supported hundreds of apprenticeship organisations to develop their approach to progress reviews and has lots of insights to share.

Why an SDN Masterclass?

SDN has supported 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from over 1,000 organisations, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep prices down, payment for the masterclass must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a public sector body (e.g. Local Authority) who is unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN courses, events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email: [email protected]

In house delivery

Are you a regional network or an organisation with several staff interested in the masterclass?

If you have a large group interested, we can host a bespoke version for your organisation, tailoring the content to your group.

Please do get in contact, and we can chat through your requirements and timescales:

E: [email protected]

T: 07415 414877