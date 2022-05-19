Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 5

Masterclass: Leading the Gateway process – preparing apprentices for success

July 5 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

£135

The Gateway is a crucial stage in all apprenticeship programmes, but there is a temptation to reduce it to just a tick list of gateway requirements without truly knowing whether the apprentice is competent and ready to succeed at the end-point assessment.

As a trainer, it is vital that you can accurately review evidence, assess the quality of the learning undertaken and judge the true competence of the apprentice. It’s also a chance to spend quality time preparing for the assessment and identifying where further training could still improve achievement and success.

In this 3-hr interactive Masterclass led by Chris Cherry, you’ll have chance to really develop your professional practice. You will:

  • develop a deeper understanding of how you can improve apprentice achievement through a triage of their evidence
  • build a more systematic approach to gateway planning leading to better outcomes for your apprentices
  • embed a routine for evidence review that encompasses all aspects of the apprenticeship programme

During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and skill, and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.

The masterclass takes place on Tuesday 5 July – 1.00-4.00pm.

You can book onto the Masterclass for £135 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this Masterclass for?

This Masterclass has been designed for those preparing their apprentices for end-point assessments. This includes trainers-assessors and IQAs.

Facilitators and speakers

The series will be facilitated by Chris Cherry. Chris has helped to set up many EPAOs and their assessor teams to conduct end-point assessment, as well as working with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and their staff to prepare apprentices for EPA. Chris is an SDN Strategic Associate and holds a Masters in Assessment Theory.

Why an SDN Masterclass?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship trainers and managers to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep prices down, payment for the masterclass must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a public sector body (e.g. Local Authority) who is unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN courses, events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email: [email protected]

Details

Date:
July 5
Time:
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
£135
Event Category:
https://www.strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk/masterclass-leading-the-gateway-process-july/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Phone:
01622 962 411
Email:
hello@strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk
View Organiser Website

