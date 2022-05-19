Masterclass: Leading the Gateway process – preparing apprentices for success

The Gateway is a crucial stage in all apprenticeship programmes, but there is a temptation to reduce it to just a tick list of gateway requirements without truly knowing whether the apprentice is competent and ready to succeed at the end-point assessment.

As a trainer, it is vital that you can accurately review evidence, assess the quality of the learning undertaken and judge the true competence of the apprentice. It’s also a chance to spend quality time preparing for the assessment and identifying where further training could still improve achievement and success.

In this 3-hr interactive Masterclass led by Chris Cherry, you’ll have chance to really develop your professional practice. You will:

develop a deeper understanding of how you can improve apprentice achievement through a triage of their evidence

build a more systematic approach to gateway planning leading to better outcomes for your apprentices

embed a routine for evidence review that encompasses all aspects of the apprenticeship programme

During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and skill, and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.

The masterclass takes place on Tuesday 5 July – 1.00-4.00pm.

You can book onto the Masterclass for £135 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this Masterclass for?

This Masterclass has been designed for those preparing their apprentices for end-point assessments. This includes trainers-assessors and IQAs.

Facilitators and speakers

The series will be facilitated by Chris Cherry. Chris has helped to set up many EPAOs and their assessor teams to conduct end-point assessment, as well as working with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and their staff to prepare apprentices for EPA. Chris is an SDN Strategic Associate and holds a Masters in Assessment Theory.

Why an SDN Masterclass?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship trainers and managers to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

