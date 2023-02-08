Masterclass: Leading the Gateway process
February 22 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Gateway is a crucial stage in all apprenticeship programmes, but there is a temptation to reduce it to just a tick list of gateway requirements without truly knowing whether the apprentice is competent and ready to succeed at the end-point assessment.
As a trainer, it is vital that you can accurately review evidence, assess the quality of the learning undertaken and judge the true competence of the apprentice. It’s also a chance to spend quality time preparing for the assessment and identifying where further training could still improve achievement and success.
During the session, you’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and skills, and come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.
In this 3-hr interactive Masterclass, you’ll develop your professional practice by:
- developing a deeper understanding of how you can improve apprentice achievement through a triage of their evidence
- building a more systematic approach to gateway planning leading to better outcomes for your apprentices
- embedding a routine for evidence review that encompasses all aspects of the apprenticeship programme
The series will be facilitated by Chris Cherry.
Chris has helped to set up many EPAOs and their assessor teams to conduct end-point assessment, as well as working with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and their staff to prepare apprentices for EPA. Chris is an SDN Strategic Associate and holds a Masters in Assessment Theory.
This Masterclass has been designed for those preparing their apprentices for end-point assessments. This includes trainers-assessors and IQAs.
SDN has directly supported EPAOs and over 5,000 apprenticeship trainers and managers to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.
“Very informative in terms of gateway requirements and preparing learners for EPA. Also provided validation of current processes in own organisation.”
– Siemens Energy
Responses