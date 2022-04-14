Cart

From education to employment

Jun 9

Maximising competitions to benefit learners

June 9 @ 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Through our ongoing inspection analysis we have recognised the importance of learners being involved in competitions. We have partnered with World Skills UK on this session to provide further detail of the competition landscape and offering available to providers, and how they can utilise this to meet Ofsteds expectations. Kerry will also share with you ideas of how you may evidence this involvement in competitions, and the benefits this has had to your learners.

Facilitators

Colin Galley is the Further Education Standards and Quality Manager for WorldSkills UK. Colin spent 18 years working in Further Education working predominantly with Learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities as well as teaching maths and IT. Colin has been involved in competitions from 2015 from working with Natspec to develop a suite of bespoke competitions to a Competition Organising Partner for WorldSkills UK. Colin works withing the National Competitions team at WorldSkills UK which are an independent Charity and helps to manage 63 skill competitions across a range of different vocational areas.

Kerry Boffey is the CEO of the Adult Learning Improvement Network (ALIN). She has held senior leadership positions in ITPs and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), founded by Kerry in 2018. Membership of FIN includes all types of providers, Kerry and her team support and strengthen the nominee role in preparation for Ofsted inspections. This is a national network raising the profile and importance of a well-trained, highly effective nominee. Kerry works very closely with providers delivering higher apprenticeships, develops senior leadership teams, and advises on governance.

Details

Date:
June 9
Time:
10:00 am - 10:45 am
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
