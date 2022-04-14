Maximising competitions to benefit learners

Through our ongoing inspection analysis we have recognised the importance of learners being involved in competitions. We have partnered with World Skills UK on this session to provide further detail of the competition landscape and offering available to providers, and how they can utilise this to meet Ofsteds expectations. Kerry will also share with you ideas of how you may evidence this involvement in competitions, and the benefits this has had to your learners.

Facilitators

Colin Galley is the Further Education Standards and Quality Manager for WorldSkills UK. Colin spent 18 years working in Further Education working predominantly with Learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities as well as teaching maths and IT. Colin has been involved in competitions from 2015 from working with Natspec to develop a suite of bespoke competitions to a Competition Organising Partner for WorldSkills UK. Colin works withing the National Competitions team at WorldSkills UK which are an independent Charity and helps to manage 63 skill competitions across a range of different vocational areas.