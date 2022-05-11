Maximising Opportunities to Develop Your Learners’ Green Skills

Overview

The terms ‘green jobs’ and ‘green skills’ are increasingly commonplace within the FE and training sector. In the aftermath of COP26, the Government has published an unprecedented number of sustainability-related policies including the latest strategy from the Department of Education.

In this session, we will explore the current landscape, what the terms mean for learners, employers and educators, and outline different ways to maximise your green skills provision.

Objectives

By the end of the session delegates attending this webinar should be able to:

Identify green skills;

Summarise the green skills landscape within the FE and Training sector;

Explain the core concepts of education for sustainable development;

Identify opportunities and create plans to develop learners’ green skills;

Employ different tools to support their work.

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and employer providers.

Click here to see more details or register.

This webinar is complimentary for AELP members but open to the sector.

Speaker

Charlotte Bonner, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development, ETF