Mediaworks Digital Masterclass: Supercharge Your Digital Presence and Dominate This Year’s Clearing

70,000+ students are accepted through UK and Ireland Clearing every year. The need to deliver effective, hyper-targeting, digital strategies in order to recruit prospective students is growing increasingly competitive.

UCAS have revealed that 68% of prospective students who didn’t apply in January still intend to go to university this year, via Clearing. The need to deliver effective, hyper-targeting, digital strategies to make a strong impression on future learners is crucial within the upcoming time window.

Universities have always relied on reputation and awareness to reach future students. New technologies are revolutionizing effective marketing techniques as future learners media preferences constantly evolve. Those universities that are most adaptable to change will be best placed to grow their recruitment numbers within the upcoming time window. Generating more enquiries, a stronger impression on future learners and ultimately build stronger long-term reputations.

In this digital masterclass, our experts will discuss how you can be the first in mind in your potential learners’ enquiries, optimising new paid advertising methods, deliver engaging creative content and convert guardians and future learners from information gathering, to actionable Clearing enquiries.

You can sign up for our free online masterclass here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P-S-BW46SDyGZbSWCf6ASw