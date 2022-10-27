Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Meet the EPAO

November 1 @ 12:00 pm 1:00 pm

Training providers and employers are invited to meet our team and find out what makes 1st for EPA an award-winning, Ofqual-recognised EPAO that’s rated Excellent on Trustpilot. We’ll share the guidance and support we have to make the EPA process easy for apprentices, training providers and employers.

This event will give you chance to:
– Meet the team behind 1st for EPA.
– Find out more about the standards we assess and our guidance.
– See what 1st for EPA does differently to other EPAOs.
– Hear from current providers and apprentices who work with us.
– Have a sneak peek at the guidance we offer.
– Ask any questions about EPA.

The webinar is on Tuesday 1st November at 12pm, and will last up to an hour. 

Spaces are limited so please register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uce2ppzwtEtBWOdAWCdDKhEy0qv2bEljx 

Details

Date:
November 1
Time:
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Website:
https://1stforepa.co.uk/blogs/meet-the-epao-online-event/

Organiser

1st for EPA
Phone:
01642 205207
Email:
admin@1stforepa.co.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .