Meet the EPAO

Training providers and employers are invited to meet our team and find out what makes 1st for EPA an award-winning, Ofqual-recognised EPAO that’s rated Excellent on Trustpilot. We’ll share the guidance and support we have to make the EPA process easy for apprentices, training providers and employers.

This event will give you chance to:

– Meet the team behind 1st for EPA.

– Find out more about the standards we assess and our guidance.

– See what 1st for EPA does differently to other EPAOs.

– Hear from current providers and apprentices who work with us.

– Have a sneak peek at the guidance we offer.

– Ask any questions about EPA.

The webinar is on Tuesday 1st November at 12pm, and will last up to an hour.

Spaces are limited so please register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uce2ppzwtEtBWOdAWCdDKhEy0qv2bEljx

