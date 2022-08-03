Meeting Good Practice Requirements in Governance Arrangements

Overview

This webinar will take you through effective practice in governance arrangements for FE and Skills organisations and HEI apprenticeship providers for 2022/23. We will be discussing the Inspectorate Education Inspection Framework (EIF) and Department for Education’s (DfE) Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE) September 2022 governance requirements to meet good practice expectations. We will consider strategies for effective governance oversight, accountability and the deployment of board member responsibility.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Help to establish and review the activities of your governance board, the regularity of meetings, membership profile and the essential functions;

Consider governance terms of reference, responsibilities, functions of each board member and reporting processes, including support versus challenge to the senior leadership and management team members;

Place the lens on the focus for scrutiny of the quality and content of reports, discuss the triangulation of the underpinning evidence base presented to board by leadership and how reporting outcomes are used to inform and set the strategic direction of the organisation and effectively structure curriculum planning for future years.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is for:

Current and potential FE and Skills organisations and HEI apprenticeship board members

Senior leadership team members

Human Resource/Workforce/Learning and Development Directors

Click here to view more details or register.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector. Strategic Adviser in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality

Guest speaker

Ian Smith, Fes Consulting Limited, Former Senior Her Majesty’s Inspector, Consultant in Further Education and Skills