Meeting the compliance challenges of apprenticeships initial assessment in 2022/23

The 2022-23 funding rules for apprenticeships brought with it several important developments regarding initial assessment and applying recognition of prior learning. This session has been designed to explain the rules and apply practical compliant solutions that will blend with effective programme design.

Taking place on Monday 31st October 2022 (10.00am-12.00pm) the session will cover:

The importance of curriculum design

Compliant skills analysis

Evidencing the outcome

Making accurate training content, price and duration reductions

Demonstrating the price breakdown to employers

Variations for programmes with pricing above maximum band

Common compliance errors

The session will include worked examples using both modular and task designed curriculum.

Delegates will receive a prior learning calculator tool alongside the full slides and recording.

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you the webinar recordings and materials.

You can book onto the webinar for £110 (+VAT). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost effective way of accessing the webinar.

Who are these webinars for?



The webinar has been designed for Quality managers, Compliance managers, Programme designers and Senior finance roles.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this webinar.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]