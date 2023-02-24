Shopping Cart

From education to employment

« All Events

Mar 31

Member Exclusive: KIT Ofsted In Conversation with AELP

March 31 @ 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Free

OVERVIEW

Richard Pemble HMI will be back in the hot seat giving AELP members an exclusive update on current and future Ofsted activity.

ADVANCE QUESTION

Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]

THE PACKAGE

Access to the live webinar, recording, slides and Q&As after the webinar.

 

This webinar is complimentary and exclusive for AELP members.

 

Click here to register.

 

SPEAKER

Richard Pemble, HMI, Ofsted

 

Details

Date:
March 31
Time:
10:00 am - 10:45 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

