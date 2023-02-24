Member Exclusive: KIT Ofsted In Conversation with AELP
March 31 @ 10:00 am - 10:45 am
OVERVIEW
Richard Pemble HMI will be back in the hot seat giving AELP members an exclusive update on current and future Ofsted activity.
ADVANCE QUESTION
Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]
THE PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar, recording, slides and Q&As after the webinar.
This webinar is complimentary and exclusive for AELP members.
Click here to register.
SPEAKER
Richard Pemble, HMI, Ofsted
