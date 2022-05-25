Member Exclusive: KIT Ofsted In Conversation with AELP
June 17 @ 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm
OVERVIEW
Richard Pemble HMI will be back in the hot seat giving AELP members an exclusive update on current and future Ofsted activity.
ADVANCE QUESTIONS
Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]
THE PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar, recording, slides and Q&As after the webinar.
SPEAKER
Richard Pemble, Her Majesty’s Inspector
Richard is one of Ofsted’s specialist advisers, working in the Further Education and Skills (FES) policy team. He has experience in inspecting the full range of FES providers, including independent providers.
This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP members.
