Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

  • This event has passed.
Sep 3

Memphis vs Mississippi State 2022 Live Stream

September 3

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Memphis @ Mississippi State

Last Season Records: Mississippi State 7-6; Memphis 6-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Memphis struggled last year, ending up 6-6.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: MSU was seventh best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 378.3 on average. The Tigers were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 298.8 on average (top 11%).

MSU has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field — Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $17.34

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this