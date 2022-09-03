Memphis vs Mississippi State Live Stream Free : How To Watch

College Football Live Streams: How To Watch CFB Games For Free And More (Updated 2022)

As cord-cutting continues to grow in popularity, finding places to stream live college football games, ideally for free, has become increasingly important to consumers. With so many different conferences, TV deals, and blackouts, figuring out how to watch your favorite teams can be difficult. Let’s take a look at which widely available streaming services allow you to stream CFB games and whether any of them are free.

How To Live Stream College Football Games For Free

There are several options to stream live college football games, with many offering free trials that can be used to watch a small selection of games. Some streaming services also offer free streams of live college football games for viewers with certain cable subscriptions.

The various services provide streams of local market games. However, further matchups may be available, depending on the network broadcasting that particular contest.

College Football Streaming Options In 2022 (United States)

Although the following options are not free, they provide college football fans with multiple avenues to live stream games.

Vidgo

Although relatively new to the market, Vidgo has some pretty impressive names backing it, including former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as their brand ambassador. Vidgo’s premium package offers 150+ channels, including everything from ESPN to Pac-12 Network. They currently offer packages ranging from $29.95 to $79.95 per month.

In the fast lane of streaming, Vidgo offers the best live TV experience, period. Easy plans in both English and Spanish, quick sign-up, great features, and the widest selection of LIVE sports, news, and shows. Specifically for college football live streams, Vidgo offers conference channels like the SEC Network, Texas Longhorns Network, Big 10 Network, ACC Network, and ESPN University.

FuboTV

One of the more popular live streaming services is fuboTV. It gives you the ability to watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. It includes FOX, CBS, and NBC, plus ESPN and NFL Network.

fuboTV accounts also include Cloud DVR space at no extra charge to record some of your favorite college football live streams. fuboTV can be actively streamed on two devices at the same time.

In terms of pricing, fuboTV offers multiple tiers, and you can save if you pay quarterly or annually. In terms of coverage relative to price, fuboTV is one of the best options on the market.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another option that provides plenty of college football live stream content. To completely take advantage of CFB channels (ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, ACC Network, and more), you would need to get the Sling Orange & Blue package, which comes in at nearly $50 per month.