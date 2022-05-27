Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

« All Events

Jul 12

Mental Health and Developing Resilience

July 12 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will provide professionals a space to explore their awareness of mental health. We will look at the different factors which can impact a person’s mental health, both positively and negatively.

We will also focus on how to create a culture of openness to assist professionals to identify if their own mental health, or that of a colleague, client or learner, needs additional attention or support giving tangible goals to consider when implementing into provision.

The webinar will also be an opportunity to invite professionals to take time to self-reflect on the impact the work they do has on them.

Objectives

This dynamic, high-quality session will provide professionals with an up-to-date CPD experience and will cover:

  • Exploration of what ‘mental ill health’ is;
  • Awareness of current legislation and safeguarding guidance around mental health;
  • Exploring self-assessment, regulation and care;
  • Recognising vulnerability factors and indicators of mental ill-health
  • Awareness of the impact of traumatic and adverse experiences on learner’s mental health and behaviour;
  • Creating a culture of openness (in relation to hearing disclosures) and developing emotional resiliency in learners;
  • Responding effectively to concerns;
  • Implementing robust recording and referral mechanisms;
  • Review on where to access further support and guidance.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers.

 

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, ECP

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
July 12
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/mh-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this