Mental Health and Developing Resilience

Overview

This webinar will provide professionals a space to explore their awareness of mental health. We will look at the different factors which can impact a person’s mental health, both positively and negatively.

We will also focus on how to create a culture of openness to assist professionals to identify if their own mental health, or that of a colleague, client or learner, needs additional attention or support giving tangible goals to consider when implementing into provision.

The webinar will also be an opportunity to invite professionals to take time to self-reflect on the impact the work they do has on them.

Objectives

This dynamic, high-quality session will provide professionals with an up-to-date CPD experience and will cover:

Exploration of what ‘mental ill health’ is;

Awareness of current legislation and safeguarding guidance around mental health;

Exploring self-assessment, regulation and care;

Recognising vulnerability factors and indicators of mental ill-health

Awareness of the impact of traumatic and adverse experiences on learner’s mental health and behaviour;

Creating a culture of openness (in relation to hearing disclosures) and developing emotional resiliency in learners;

Responding effectively to concerns;

Implementing robust recording and referral mechanisms;

Review on where to access further support and guidance.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers.

Click here for more details or to register.

Speaker

Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, ECP