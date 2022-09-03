Middle Tennessee Vs James Madison Live Streaming Ncaaf Collage Football

Who’s Playing

Middle Tenn. @ James Madison

Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dukes threw only five interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the nation. But the Blue Raiders snagged 17 interceptions last year, the fifth most in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium — Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium — Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.