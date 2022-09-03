Morgan State Vs Georgia Southern Live Stream Free Reddit
Who’s Playing
Morgan State @ Georgia Southern
Last Season Records: Georgia Southern 3-9; Morgan State 2-9
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Morgan State Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Eagles have set their aspirations higher this season.
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium — Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
