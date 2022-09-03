Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 3

Morgan State Vs Georgia Southern Live Stream Ncaaf Football

September 3

Free

Who’s Playing

Morgan State @ Georgia Southern

Last Season Records: Georgia Southern 3-9; Morgan State 2-9

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Morgan State Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Eagles have set their aspirations higher this season.

 

Click Here To Watch Now Live

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium — Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN3.com
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $39.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this