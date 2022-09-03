Morgan State vs. Georgia Southern NCAA Football game

How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Morgan State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Morgan State football game

Who’s Playing

Morgan State @ Georgia Southern

Last Season Records: Georgia Southern 3-9; Morgan State 2-9

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Morgan State Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Eagles have set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium — Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $39.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.

Georgia Southern vs Morgan State Game Preview

Why Morgan State Will Win

The Bears return a veteran team with experience on the lines to hold up a bit.

Georgia Southern is in a redo in the new Clay Helton era. It needs the new parts to fit right away, the offensive line has to prove it can start doing something consistently right, and the defense that finished 110th in the nation has to try to get better without a whole lot of experience.

However …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Morgan State has to prove it can score.

It’s losing a slew of skill parts, but that’s not a huge deal consisting the offense struggled to get anywhere near 300 yards per game and only scored more than 20 points once.

Georgia Southern might be in reboot mode, but enough players are there to be okay through the chances, and there’s almost no real threat of getting into a firefight.

A few early scores should do it.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the exact type of team you want to schedule as a warm-up before going to Nebraska.

Georgia Southern will be far better this season, but it needs this game to try out all the new ideas and get a good rotation going. Morgan State won’t bring much resistance.

Georgia Southern vs Morgan State Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 48, Morgan State 6

Line: Georgia Southern -39, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

