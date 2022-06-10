Mulricultural Apprenticship Awards Launch

Over the past six years, Pathway Group has been celebrating the talent and diversity in apprenticeships and is proud to announce the launch of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards in partnership with Pearson; recognising Multicultural British Apprentices, their employers and learning providers.

The launch will be an opportunity to network with our sponsors, partners, and winning apprentices, employers and learning providers. We also have some exciting news to share about the BAME Apprentice Network and the BAME Apprentice Alliance.