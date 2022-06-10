Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 16

Mulricultural Apprenticship Awards Launch

June 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Over the past six years, Pathway Group has been celebrating the talent and diversity in apprenticeships and is proud to announce the launch of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards in partnership with Pearson; recognising Multicultural British Apprentices, their employers and learning providers.

 

The launch will be an opportunity to network with our sponsors, partners, and winning apprentices, employers and learning providers. We also have some exciting news to share about the BAME Apprentice Network and the BAME Apprentice Alliance.

Details

Date:
June 16
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://mcappawardslaunch22.eventbrite.co.uk

Venue

Pearson HQ 80 Strand London WC2R 0BP
Pearson HQ 80 Strand
London, WC2R OBP + Google Map
Phone:
0121 708 0731
View Venue Website

Organiser

Thinkfest
Phone:
0121 708 0731
Email:
Kasim.Choudhry@pathwaygroup.co.uk
View Organiser Website

