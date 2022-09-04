NASA calls off second launch retry for Artemis moon rocket 2022

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 3 (Reuters) – For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency’s moon-to-Mars Artemis program.

The latest attempt to launch the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule was scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen

propellant being pumped into the vehicle’s core-stage fuel tanks.

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B as it is prepared for launch for the Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/ruiz-vs-ortiz-fight-live-stream-how-to-watch-ppv-boxing-online/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/watch-ruiz-vs-ortiz-live-stream-ppv-fight-online-september-4-2022/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/ruiz-vs-ortiz-fight-live-stream-how-to-watch-saturdays-ppv-fight-online/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/ppv-exclusiveandy-ruiz-vs-luis-ortiz-fight-live-streaming-online-free/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/watch-andy-ruiz-vs-luis-ortiz-live-fight-streaming-online/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/fight-ruiz-jr-vs-ortiz-live-streambroadcast-tv-on-9-4-2022/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/ppvfight-ruiz-jr-vs-ortiz-live-redditstream-free/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/ppvfight-ruiz-jr-vs-ortiz-live-redditstream-free/