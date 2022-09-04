Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 4

NASA calls off second launch retry for Artemis moon rocket 2022

September 4 @ 8:00 am - September 5 @ 5:00 pm

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 3 (Reuters) – For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency’s moon-to-Mars Artemis program.

The latest attempt to launch the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule was scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen

propellant being pumped into the vehicle’s core-stage fuel tanks.

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B as it is prepared for launch for the Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

September 4 @ 8:00 am
September 5 @ 5:00 pm
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/nasa-calls-off-second-launch-retry-artemis-moon-rocket-2022-09-03/

