National Conference 2023

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Interested in this event?

Click here to register your interest!

Any Questions?

If you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact our events team: [email protected]