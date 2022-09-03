Ncaaf Coastal Vs Army Live Stream Online Collage Football

Who’s Playing

Army West Point @ Coastal Carolina

Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 11-2; Army West Point 9-4

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Brooks Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Army ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Missouri Tigers in the Armed Forces Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after an 11-2 record last season and a win in the Cure Bowl, Coastal Carolina is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights were the best in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 46. Coastal Carolina displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked sixth in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the year with 69 overall.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 3-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

