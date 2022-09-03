Ncaaf Football Kansas State Vs South Dakota 2022 Live Stream Reddit

Who’s Playing

South Dakota @ Kansas State

Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; South Dakota 7-5

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will play against a Division II opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. While the Wildcats were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium — Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium — Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Series History

Kansas State have won both of the games they’ve played against South Dakota in the last eight years.