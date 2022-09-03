Ncaaf Football Mercer Vs Auburn 2022 live streaming info

Who’s Playing

Mercer @ Auburn

Last Season Records: Auburn 6-7; Mercer 7-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last year, ending up 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.25

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.