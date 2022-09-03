Shopping Cart

Sep 4

NCAAF Football Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Live stream, TV channel

September 4

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas

Last Season Records: Texas 5-7; Louisiana-Monroe 4-8

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Louisiana-Monroe struggled last season, too, ending up 4-8.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Longhorns were 27th best in the nation (top 11%) in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 29. Less enviably, the Warhawks ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 30. The good news for Louisiana-Monroe, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 38.5-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Louisiana-Monroe to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Texas from covering the spread.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field — Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $11.95

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 38-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

