Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 4

Ncaaf Louisville Vs Syracuse 2022 Live Stream Football Collage

September 4

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Louisville @ Syracuse

Last Season Records: Syracuse 5-7; Louisville 6-7

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange haven’t won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Carrier Dome to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Orange struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: ‘Cuse was 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 28. But U of L was even better: they ranked 25th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 29 overall (top 10%). We’ll see if that edge gives U of L a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, ‘Cuse will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carrier Dome — Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $4.28

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Details

Date:
September 4
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this