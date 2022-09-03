College football Top 25 scores, highlights, games today: Oklahoma State, Pitt earn hard-fought Week 1 wins The two biggest games of the Thursday night slate came down to the final moments

Week 1 of the college football season began with a bang on Thursday night, courtesy of 16 games that provided a great appetizer for what’s in store over the rest of the weekend. The evening’s headlining contest between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia lived up to its billing, as the Panthers escaped with a 38-31 win in a thrilling finish. The Mountaineers surged ahead 31-24 with 10:37 left in the first edition of the Backyard Brawl since 2011, but the Panthers came to life at the end thanks to a go-ahead 56-yard interception return for a touchdown from cornerback M.J. Devonshire with 2:58 remaining. It was the the first of two pick sixes during Thursday’s action, with the second coming from Purdue’s Chris Jefferson against Penn State. The Nittany Lions were able to narrowly survive that miscue for a dramatic 35-31 win. Those outcomes were just two among a handful that stood out from Thursday’s action. In other notable games, No. 12 Oklahoma State withstood a late charge from Central Michigan for a 58-44 victory. The Cowboys got six total touchdowns from quarterback Spencer Sanders, but their defense looked suspect in the second half. Elsewhere, No. 22 Wake Forest handled business against VMI with a 44-10 win, Tennessee dominated Ball State 59-10 and Missouri overcame a slow start to beat Louisiana Tech 52-24.