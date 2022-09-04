Netherlands Grand Prix Live Stream

F1 team bosses criticised for opposing rules break for Herta

Formula 1 team bosses’ reluctance to back a move which would ease Colton Herta’s entry into the series has been criticised.

Norris hoping for ‘lonely’ Dutch GP after qualifying P7, as Ricciardo reveals cause of Q1 exit

There where contrasting fortunes on Saturday afternoon at McLaren, as while Lando Norris made it into Q3 at Zandvoort, team mate Daniel…

Dutch Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes ‘finally feels alive’ after strong qualifying

Lewis Hamilton said his recalcitrant Mercedes “finally felt alive” in a Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session that delivered both frustration…

Russell believes Mercedes will be faster than Ferrari in the Dutch GP

George Russell believes that Mercedes will be quicker than Ferrari, enabling them to challenge for a podium in the Dutch Grand Prix.

.17 hours ago

PlanetF1

Daniel Ricciardo blames dirt on the track for his Q1 exit at the Dutch Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo blamed dirt on the track for his early exit from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying that saw him m

Verstappen condemns “silly, stupid” use of flares by F1 fans

Max Verstappen has condemned the ‘silly’ and ‘stupid’ flare throwing during Dutch Grand Prix qualifying, while other Formula 1 drivers said…

Dutch Grand Prix: Red Bull could be embarking on era of domination, says Lewis Hamilton

“It’s going to be very tough for teams to close that gap.” Max Verstappen is on course for a second consecutive title after winning nine out…

Alonso left frustrated after F1 “misunderstanding” with Perez

Fernando Alonso was left frustrated after he came across the Red Bull of Sergio Perez on his final run in Q2 at the Formula 1 Dutch GP.

.14 hours ago

RaceFans

Piastri insists he told Alpine “multiple times” he would not drive for them in 2023 · RaceFans

Oscar Piastri says he repeatedly told Alpine he would not drive for them next year before they announced him as their driver.