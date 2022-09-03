Nevada vs Texas State Live Stream Online Free Tv

Watch Nevada vs. Texas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

Nevada vs. Texas State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

How to watch Nevada vs. Texas State football game

The Texas State Bobcats will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. The Bobcats struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Nevada was 8-5 last season and is coming off of a 23-12 win against the New Mexico State Aggies last week.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Texas State ranked 25th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 27 (bottom 91%). The Wolf Pack’s offense has more to brag about, as they they were ninth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 38.

Since the experts predict a loss, Texas State will need to dig deep. We’ll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium — Reno, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolf Pack as a 9.5-point favorite.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks no