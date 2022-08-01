Newly approved by Ofqual? Operating as a Newly Approved EPAO in a Regulated Market

Overview

This webinar will cover a number of areas that newly approved EPAOs will need to consider to continually meet the Conditions of recognition set by Ofqual – such as planning and preparing for your Annual Statement of Compliance. We will also talk through the proposed additional guidance under consultation from Ofqual to ensure you can meet the requirements in the future.

Objectives

Delegates attending this webinar will:

Know how to plan and prepare for the Annual Statement of Compliance;

Understand what the proposed Ofqual guidance for EPAOs will mean in practice;

Discuss main areas that newly EPAOs raise for clarification.

Who should attend this webinar

Newly approved EPAOs

EPAOs applying for Ofqual approval

This webinar is complimentary to AELP Member End Point Assessment Organisations.

Click here to view more details or register.

Speaker

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director, Innovate Awarding