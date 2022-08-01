Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Aug 23

Newly approved by Ofqual? Operating as a Newly Approved EPAO in a Regulated Market

August 23 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

This webinar will cover a number of areas that newly approved EPAOs will need to consider to continually meet the Conditions of recognition set by Ofqual – such as planning and preparing for your Annual Statement of Compliance. We will also talk through the proposed additional guidance under consultation from Ofqual to ensure you can meet the requirements in the future.

 

Objectives

Delegates attending this webinar will:

  • Know how to plan and prepare for the Annual Statement of Compliance;
  • Understand what the proposed Ofqual guidance for EPAOs will mean in practice;
  • Discuss main areas that newly EPAOs raise for clarification.

 

Who should attend this webinar

  • Newly approved EPAOs
  • EPAOs applying for Ofqual approval

This webinar is complimentary to AELP Member End Point Assessment Organisations.

 

Click here to view more details or register.

 

Speaker

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director, Innovate Awarding

Details

Date:
August 23
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/epao-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this