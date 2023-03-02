Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Next steps in Greening of Skills for Net-Zero

March 22 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview The webinar will update attendees on what has been happening in greening the UK’s skills since our report was published in Autumn 2022 and follow up on 13 March 2023. We will discuss some of the technological developments and the way twin-tracked skills strategies are likely to be the best way forward for the UK. Based upon that twin-track approach we will explain how training providers might shape their offering to employers, apprentices and learners. Objectives This webinar will:
  • Discuss what ‘Greening of Skills’ means at a practical level for technical and vocational education;
  • Give people an understanding of what their green offer might be;
  • Give them some ideas on shaping their offer.
Who should attend ITPs, employer providers and employers. This webinar is sponsored by NOCN and is complimentary to attend.   Click here to register.   Speaker https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4780730863104761942

Details

Date:
March 22
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4780730863104761942

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

