Nominee Masterclass

The nominee plays a critical role and is a driving force in every inspection, from planning, throughout and post inspection. New to the nominee role? Experienced and keen to keep up with inspection trends? All nominees will benefit from attending this essential training. This masterclass is designed to strengthen the confidence, overall understanding of the process and key preparation required by a nominee or shadow nominee to ensure your provision is showcased at it’s very best. Delegates on this masterclass will benefit from the invaluable insight FIN gain from their continuous behind the-scenes experience supporting providers through inspection.

This session will cover:

• The role of a nominee: personal attributes, skills and understanding

your responsibilities

• The process & background of inspection: why you need to know and

understand the Education Inspection Framework, Deep Dive

processes, documentation required and inspection methodology

• Key nominee preparation: cross organisational roles, perception

strategies and developing your teams

• Ways to manage the learner and employers’ perceptions that impact

so heavily on inspection outcomes as seen in most recent inspection

reports.

• Defending your provision…how, if and when is it appropriate to

challenge emerging themes and judgments?

A follow up action analysis group to discuss progress made will be held within 8 weeks of the session.

Please contact [email protected] for support with booking.

Facilitator – Peter Stacey

Peter worked as a full-time inspector and inspection manager for post 16 education and training for over 15 years. More recently Peter works as a business and quality improvement adviser to FE & HE providers. He also contributes to the work of national and international organisations on all aspects of leadership and management to ensure high levels of performance are evidenced and can stand up to robust external scrutiny. Prior to becoming an inspector, Peter was an advanced practitioner teacher and lecturer before progressing to senior management positions in several post 16 regional and national institutions. He has worked with a number of national awarding bodies on curriculum design and quality control and is a speaker at national events on good practice within the sector. Peter is regarded as a leading figure on apprenticeship programme design and management. A qualified teacher and graduate, Peter holds a Master of Education degree in Continuing Education.