Nominee Masterclass

The nominee plays a critical role and is a driving force in every inspection, from planning, throughout and post inspection. New to the nominee role? Experienced and keen to keep up with inspection trends? All nominees will benefit from attending this essential training.

This masterclass is designed to strengthen the confidence, overall understanding of the process and key preparation required by a nominee or shadow nominee to ensure your provision is showcased at it’s very best. Delegates on this masterclass will benefit from the invaluable insight FIN gain from their continuous behind the-scenes experience supporting providers through inspection.

A follow up 1-hour online action analysis group will be held online on the 29th November 11-12, for all attendees of this training to discuss strategies and procedures implemented within your own organisations following this masterclass.

Facilitator

Kerry Boffey, experienced and highly regarded trainer and facilitator is the CEO of the Adult Learning Improvement Network (ALIN). She has held senior leadership positions in ITP’s and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), founded by Kerry in 2018. Membership of FIN includes all types of providers, This is a national network raising the profile and importance of a well-trained, highly effective nominee. Kerry works very closely with providers delivering higher apprenticeships, develops senior leadership teams, and advises on governance.

Agenda

This training will cover:

– The role of a nominee: personal attributes, skills and understanding your responsibilities

– The process & background of inspection: why you need to know and understand the Education Inspection Framework, Deep Dive processes, documentation required and inspection methodology

– Key nominee preparation: cross organisational roles, perception strategies and developing your teams

– Ways to manage the learner and employers’ perceptions that impact so heavily on inspection outcomes as seen in most recent inspection reports.

– Defending your provision…how, if and when is it appropriate to challenge emerging themes and judgments?