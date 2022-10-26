Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Nominee Training for Full or Short Inspections

November 15 @ 10:00 am 11:30 am

Overview

Ofsted inspections are now in full swing for 2022/23 and the vast majority of providers, whether ‘outstanding’, ‘good’ or ‘requires improvement’, will have a full inspection in the next three years leading up to September 2025, unless they have been inspected within the past 12 months.

This interactive webinar will give delegates a succinct but comprehensive overview of what being an Ofsted inspection nominee means at the current time and going forward for the rest of this year.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will examine a number of key areas, including:

  • Your own thoughts and concerns on being a nominee;
  • A brief summary of the types of inspection and current timescales in which they take place;
  • Current themes on inspection this year;
  • The role and responsibilities of an effective nominee;
  • The key characteristics of an effective nominee;
  • Common pitfalls for providers being inspected;
  • What you can realistically do in advance of the inspection;
  • The key parts of the inspection process for a full inspection;
  • The purpose of the planning meeting telephone call and what the lead inspector is likely to want to know;
  • Information the lead inspector may request in advance of the inspection;
  • What you can, and cannot, realistically do between the planning meeting call and the inspection itself;
  • Your role as a nominee during the actual inspection.

Who should attend this webinar

Anyone who is likely to fulfil the role of provider nominee on an Ofsted inspection.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions

Details

Date:
November 15
Time:
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Cost:
£69
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/nominee-22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

